Beijing: ‘Phase one’ U.S.-China trade deal to be signed next week

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:10 AM PT — Thursday, January 9, 2020

China’s vice premier is making a trip to Washington next week to finalize a ‘phase one’ trade deal. According to Beijing’s Commerce Ministry Thursday, the interim deal is scheduled to be signed on Wednesday.

Under the agreement, Washington is expected to postpone planned tariff hikes on Chinese imports, while Beijing will likely pledge to buy more U.S. farm products.

United States and China Reach Phase One Trade Agreementhttps://t.co/6KlHX4xgnA pic.twitter.com/gkjAmSpJdh — USTR (@USTradeRep) December 13, 2019

“Vice Premier and chief of the Chinese side of the China-U.S. comprehensive economic dialogue will visit Washington as the head of a delegation from Jan. 13 to 15 to sign the ‘phase one’ economic and trade agreement with the United States,” stated Gao Feng, spokesman for Chinese Commerce Ministry. “The teams of both sides are in close communication regarding the detailed arrangement of the signing.

Following the signing of the ‘phase one’ deal, President Trump has said he plans to travel to Beijing for more negotiations in hopes of reaching a final agreement.