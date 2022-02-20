Beijing 2022 reports no new COVID cases among Games-related personnel on Feb. 19



FILE PHOTO: An airport worker wearing personal protective equipment clothing (PPE) rests at the departure area for Olympics travellers at Beijing Capital International Airport, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic continues, during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, February 19, 2022. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo FILE PHOTO: An airport worker wearing personal protective equipment clothing (PPE) rests at the departure area for Olympics travellers at Beijing Capital International Airport, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic continues, during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, February 19, 2022. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

February 20, 2022

BEIJING (Reuters) – Beijing 2022 Olympics organiser said on Sunday that no new COVID-19 cases were detected among Games-related personnel on Feb. 19.

