‘Be tolerant’, urges family of UK lawmaker stabbed to death



FILE PHOTO: A candle and a portrait of British MP David Amess, who was stabbed to death during a meeting with constituents, are seen at the church of St Michael's and all Angels, in Leigh-on-Sea, Britain, October 17, 2021. REUTERS/Chris Radburn FILE PHOTO: A candle and a portrait of British MP David Amess, who was stabbed to death during a meeting with constituents, are seen at the church of St Michael's and all Angels, in Leigh-on-Sea, Britain, October 17, 2021. REUTERS/Chris Radburn

October 17, 2021

LONDON (Reuters) – The family of British lawmaker David Amess, who was stabbed to death as he met constituency voters, on Sunday urged people to be tolerant regardless of race, religious or political beliefs.

“Whatever one’s race, religious or political beliefs, be tolerant and try to understand,” they said in a statement released via London police.

