August 20, 2020

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Bayer said on Thursday it will pay around $1.6 billion to settle the majority of U.S. claims involving its Essure birth-control device.

The German company said the agreement is for around 90% of the nearly 39,000 claims of women who are alleging injury from the devices.

