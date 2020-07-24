Baseball’s long-delayed debut sets TV ratings records on ESPN



FILE PHOTO: Jul 23, 2020; Washington, DC, USA; National Institute of of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr. Anthony Fauci greets Washington Nationals relief pitcher Sean Doolittle (63) after throwing out the ceremonial first pitch before MLB Opening Day between the New York Yankees and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park/Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

July 24, 2020

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – The opening night of Major League Baseball’s abbreviated 2020 season set TV viewership records for Walt Disney Co’s ESPN sports channel, the network said on Friday.

An average of 4 million viewers watched the New York Yankees visit defending champions the Washington Nationals, the first game of a season delayed by four months due to the coronavirus pandemic, ESPN said in a statement. Nearly 2.8 million tuned in to see the San Francisco Giants battle the Los Angeles Dodgers.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Chris Reese)