Baseball-Oakland pitcher out of hospital after being hit by line drive

Aug 17, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Medical personnel helps Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Chris Bassitt (40) who covers his face after being hit by a ball hit by Chicago White Sox left fielder Brian Goodwin during the second inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

August 18, 2021

(Reuters) – Oakland Athletics pitcher Chris Bassitt has been released from hospital but will require surgery on a broken bone in his face after a scary scene during a game where he was hit by a line drive, the Major League Baseball club said on Wednesday.

The All-Star right-hander, who was injured during a Tuesday game in Chicago, received two stitches for facial lacerations and was diagnosed with a “displaced tripod fracture” in his right cheek, the Athletics said in a statement.

According to the Athletics, an exam of Bassitt’s right eye was normal for vision and no other damage was noted in the eye or orbital bone. In addition, the team said a computerized tomography scan revealed no further head injury.

During the second inning of a game against the Chicago White Sox, Bassitt immediately fell to the ground where he remained for several minutes after being hit by a batted ball reportedly travelling at 100 miles per hour.

Trainers from both teams rushed to the pitcher’s mound, where Bassitt remained down for several minutes before being helped onto a cart and taken off the field while players looked on in silence.

“Chris will be better than ever and back to doing what he loves soon, and thanks everyone for their prayers and support,” Meister Sports Management, the agency that represents Bassitt, said in a statement. “Things like this remind us that in most ways we are of one heart and one mind.”

(Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Toby Davis)