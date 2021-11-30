Baseball-Mets finalizing deal with eight-time All-Star Scherzer-reports



FILE PHOTO: Oct 11, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Max Scherzer (31) pitches against the San Francisco Giants in the first inning during game three of the 2021 NLDS at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

November 30, 2021

NEW YORK (Reuters) – The Mets are finalizing a deal to bring eight-time All-Star pitcher Max Scherzer to New York in a three-year, $130-million contract, according to media reports.

The news ends rampant speculation over where the highly sought-after 37-year-old free agent would land, with numerous Major League Baseball (MLB) franchises rumored to have courted the three-time Cy Young Award winner.

The Mets did not immediately respond to a request for comment but posted “#LGM” to their Twitter account, an acronym that stands for “Let’s Go Mets.”

The right-handed ace picked up a World Series title with the Washington Nationals in 2019 and has pitched two no-hitters in his career. In September he recorded his 3,000th strikeout, the 19th player in MLB to do so.

The news was a welcome boost for the Mets loyal, who saw fan favorite and 2016 All-Star pitcher Noah Syndergaard sign a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Angels earlier this month after playing six seasons in New York.

The team started on a high last season but suffered a meltdown with a 29-45 record in the second half, frustrating fans who had hoped for a fresh start with new owner, billionaire Steve Cohen, taking over a year ago.

The Mets went on a shopping spree late last week, with reports emerging that they had agreed to sign two-time Gold Glove Award-winning outfielder Starling Marte to a four-year, $78-million contract and outfielder Mark Canha to a two-year $26.5-million deal.

(Reporting by Amy Tennery in New York; editing by Clare Fallon)