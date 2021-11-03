Baseball-List of World Series Most Valuable Player winners

Nov 2, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Atlanta Braves designated hitter Jorge Soler (12) hits a three-run home run against the Houston Astros during the third inning in game six of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
November 3, 2021
(Reuters) – List of MVP winners from Major League Baseball’s World Series.
2021 – Jorge Soler (Atlanta Braves)
2020 – Corey Seager (Los Angeles Dodgers)
2019 – Stephen Strasburg (Washington Nationals)
2018 – Steve Pearce (Boston Red Sox)
2017 – George Springer (Houston Astros)
2016 – Ben Zobrist (Chicago Cubs)
2015 – Salvador Perez (Kansas City Royals)
2014 – Madison Bumgarner (San Francisco Giants)
2013 – David Ortiz (Boston Red Sox)
2012 – Pablo Sandoval (San Francisco Giants)
2011 – David Freese (St. Louis Cardinals)
2010 – Edgar Renteria (San Francisco Giants)
2009 – Hideki Matsui (New York Yankees)
2008 – Cole Hamels (Philadelphia Phillies)
2007 – Mike Lowell (Boston Red Sox)
2006 – David Eckstein (St. Louis Cardinals)
2005 – Jermaine Dye (Chicago White Sox)
2004 – Manny Ramirez (Boston Red Sox)
2003 – Josh Beckett (Florida Marlins)
2002 – Troy Glaus (Anaheim Angels)
2001 – Randy Johnson and Curt Schilling (Arizona Diamondbacks)
2000 – Derek Jeter (New York Yankees)
1999 – Mariano Rivera (New York Yankees)
1998 – Scott Brosius (New York Yankees)
1997 – Livan Hernandez (Florida Marlins)
1996 – John Wetteland (New York Yankees)
1995 – Tom Glavine (Atlanta Braves)
1994 – World Series not held due to players strike
1993 – Paul Molitor (Toronto Blue Jays)
1992 – Pat Borders (Toronto Blue Jays)
1991 – Jack Morris (Minnesota Twins)
1990 – Jose Rijo (Cincinnati Reds)
1989 – Dave Stewart (Oakland Athletics)
1988 – Orel Hershiser (Los Angeles Dodgers)
1987 – Frank Viola (Minnesota Twins)
1986 – Ray Knight (New York Mets)
1985 – Bret Saberhagen (Kansas City Royals)
1984 – Alan Trammell (Detroit Tigers)
1983 – Rick Dempsey (Baltimore Orioles)
1982 – Darrell Porter (St. Louis Cardinals)
1981 – Ron Cey, Pedro Guerrero, Steve Yeager (Los Angeles Dodgers)
1980 – Mike Schmidt (Philadelphia Phillies)
1979 – Willie Stargell (Pittsburgh Pirates)
1978 – Bucky Dent (New York Yankees)
1977 – Reggie Jackson (New York Yankees)
1976 – Johnny Bench (Cincinnati Reds)
1975 – Pete Rose (Cincinnati Reds)
1974 – Rollie Fingers (Oakland Athletics)
1973 – Reggie Jackson (Oakland Athletics)
1972 – Gene Tenace (Oakland Athletics)
1971 – Roberto Clemente (Pittsburgh Pirates)
1970 – Brooks Robinson (Baltimore Orioles)
1969 – Donn Clendenon (New York Mets)
1968 – Mickey Lolich (Detroit Tigers)
1967 – Bob Gibson (St. Louis Cardinals)
1966 – Frank Robinson (Baltimore Orioles)
1965 – Sandy Koufax (Los Angeles Dodgers)
1964 – Bob Gibson (St. Louis Cardinals)
1963 – Sandy Koufax (Los Angeles Dodgers)
1962 – Ralph Terry (New York Yankees)
1961 – Whitey Ford (New York Yankees)
1960 – Bobby Richardson (New York Yankees)
1959 – Larry Sherry (Los Angeles Dodgers)
1958 – Bob Turley (New York Yankees)
1957 – Lew Burdette (Milwaukee Braves)
1956 – Don Larsen (New York Yankees)
1955 – Johnny Podres (Brooklyn Dodgers)
