Baseball-List of World Series Most Valuable Player winners

MLB: World Series-Atlanta Braves at Houston Astros
Nov 2, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Atlanta Braves designated hitter Jorge Soler (12) hits a three-run home run against the Houston Astros during the third inning in game six of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

November 3, 2021

(Reuters) – List of MVP winners from Major League Baseball’s World Series.

2021 – Jorge Soler (Atlanta Braves)

2020 – Corey Seager (Los Angeles Dodgers)

2019 – Stephen Strasburg (Washington Nationals)

2018 – Steve Pearce (Boston Red Sox)

2017 – George Springer (Houston Astros)

2016 – Ben Zobrist (Chicago Cubs)

2015 – Salvador Perez (Kansas City Royals)

2014 – Madison Bumgarner (San Francisco Giants)

2013 – David Ortiz (Boston Red Sox)

2012 – Pablo Sandoval (San Francisco Giants)

2011 – David Freese (St. Louis Cardinals)

2010 – Edgar Renteria (San Francisco Giants)

2009 – Hideki Matsui (New York Yankees)

2008 – Cole Hamels (Philadelphia Phillies)

2007 – Mike Lowell (Boston Red Sox)

2006 – David Eckstein (St. Louis Cardinals)

2005 – Jermaine Dye (Chicago White Sox)

2004 – Manny Ramirez (Boston Red Sox)

2003 – Josh Beckett (Florida Marlins)

2002 – Troy Glaus (Anaheim Angels)

2001 – Randy Johnson and Curt Schilling (Arizona Diamondbacks)

2000 – Derek Jeter (New York Yankees)

1999 – Mariano Rivera (New York Yankees)

1998 – Scott Brosius (New York Yankees)

1997 – Livan Hernandez (Florida Marlins)

1996 – John Wetteland (New York Yankees)

1995 – Tom Glavine (Atlanta Braves)

1994 – World Series not held due to players strike

1993 – Paul Molitor (Toronto Blue Jays)

1992 – Pat Borders (Toronto Blue Jays)

1991 – Jack Morris (Minnesota Twins)

1990 – Jose Rijo (Cincinnati Reds)

1989 – Dave Stewart (Oakland Athletics)

1988 – Orel Hershiser (Los Angeles Dodgers)

1987 – Frank Viola (Minnesota Twins)

1986 – Ray Knight (New York Mets)

1985 – Bret Saberhagen (Kansas City Royals)

1984 – Alan Trammell (Detroit Tigers)

1983 – Rick Dempsey (Baltimore Orioles)

1982 – Darrell Porter (St. Louis Cardinals)

1981 – Ron Cey, Pedro Guerrero, Steve Yeager (Los Angeles Dodgers)

1980 – Mike Schmidt (Philadelphia Phillies)

1979 – Willie Stargell (Pittsburgh Pirates)

1978 – Bucky Dent (New York Yankees)

1977 – Reggie Jackson (New York Yankees)

1976 – Johnny Bench (Cincinnati Reds)

1975 – Pete Rose (Cincinnati Reds)

1974 – Rollie Fingers (Oakland Athletics)

1973 – Reggie Jackson (Oakland Athletics)

1972 – Gene Tenace (Oakland Athletics)

1971 – Roberto Clemente (Pittsburgh Pirates)

1970 – Brooks Robinson (Baltimore Orioles)

1969 – Donn Clendenon (New York Mets)

1968 – Mickey Lolich (Detroit Tigers)

1967 – Bob Gibson (St. Louis Cardinals)

1966 – Frank Robinson (Baltimore Orioles)

1965 – Sandy Koufax (Los Angeles Dodgers)

1964 – Bob Gibson (St. Louis Cardinals)

1963 – Sandy Koufax (Los Angeles Dodgers)

1962 – Ralph Terry (New York Yankees)

1961 – Whitey Ford (New York Yankees)

1960 – Bobby Richardson (New York Yankees)

1959 – Larry Sherry (Los Angeles Dodgers)

1958 – Bob Turley (New York Yankees)

1957 – Lew Burdette (Milwaukee Braves)

1956 – Don Larsen (New York Yankees)

1955 – Johnny Podres (Brooklyn Dodgers)

