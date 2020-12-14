Baseball-Cleveland will drop ‘Indians’ from team name: New York Times

December 14, 2020

(Reuters) – The Cleveland Indians will change their team name amid criticism that it is racist, the New York Times reported on Sunday.

Cleveland have carried the ‘Indians’ nickname for 105 years.

The move comes after the NFL’s Washington team bowed to public pressure and announced it would change its name.

The issue of racial inequality was amplified this year by the voices of U.S. athletes following the high-profile deaths of Black people in police custody.

