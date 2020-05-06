Barrick reports 55% higher adjusted profit helped by gold prices



FILE PHOTO: A visitor passes a Barrick Gold mining company display during the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) annual convention in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 4, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo FILE PHOTO: A visitor passes a Barrick Gold mining company display during the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) annual convention in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 4, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo

(Reuters) – Canadian miner Barrick Gold Corp <ABX.TO> <GOLD.N> reported a nearly 55% rise in quarterly adjusted profit on Wednesday, benefiting from a surge in gold prices and higher copper production.

Barrick’s adjusted profit rose to $285 million, or 16 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $184 million, or 11 cents per share, a year earlier.

Realized gold prices rose to $1,589 per ounce from $1,307 per ounce a year earlier.

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)