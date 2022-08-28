Barr: Tired of constant pandering on the right

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:55 AM PT – Sunday, August 28, 2022

Former US Attorney General Bill Barr slammed Conservatives who are outraged over the Mar-a-Lago raid.

In a recent podcast with Bari Weiss, Barr said that he was tired of the constant pandering from Conservatives in regards to the search warrant on former President Donald J. Trump’s Florida residence. Barr went as far as to say that the attacks towards the FBI at a variety of their field offices have been over the top.

“I think that a lot (of attacks) on the FBI are over the top because a decision like this is not going to be made by the FBI,” Barr said. “In fact, I don’t think that the FBI would come and pound the table pushing a decision like this. In this kind of situation, that it’s best to go in and search and obtain those documents after being jerked around for a year and a half, that’s the way the department would look at it, would be made at the DOJ.”

While the former Attorney General admitted that the FBI was somewhat misused during the Russiagate collusion hoax, he defended the FBI director Chris Wray and he sided with him on the raid.

“I think there are problems in the FBI, but it’s not Chris Wray,” said Barr. (Chris Wray) isn’t going to wake up and say ‘how do I throw the FBI’s weight around to interfere the political process?’ Just the opposite. I think he’s very cautious about that.”

Barr claimed that Conservatives should give the FBI the benefit of the doubt. He also stated that it’s best to reform these government institutions.