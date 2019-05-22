Barr: No clear end in sight for policy issues

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:02 AM PT — Wednesday, May 22, 2019

Attorney General William Barr is tackling another major item plaguing the Trump administration by taking on ‘anti-Trump’ judges.

During a speech at the American Law Institute Tuesday evening, Barr took aim at federal judges who issue rulings that target the president’s nationwide policies. Those injunctions vary from polices surrounding health care and immigration along with other issues that Barr said has “no clear end in sight”.

“These injunctions have frustrated presidential policy for most of the president’s term with no clear end in sight,” stated the attorney general. “We’re more than halfway through the president’s term and the administration has not been able to rescind the signature immigration initiative of the previous administration, even though it rests entirely on discretion.”

With legal fights happening all across the country, the attorney general is hoping to carry out the president’s agenda — all while avoiding political bias.

This comes as Democrats continue to impede on the president’s agenda by attempting to change rules and regulations that seek to hurt the administration in the long run. Despite this, Barr said his interests are focused on protecting the executive branch as a whole, including judicial injunctions.

The attorney general has also been a target of the Democrats agenda as lawmakers voted to hold the attorney general in contempt for not releasing an unredacted version of the Mueller report.