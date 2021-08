FILE PHOTO: The logo of Barclays bank is seen on glass lamps outside of a branch of the bank in the City of London financial district in London September 4, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville FILE PHOTO: The logo of Barclays bank is seen on glass lamps outside of a branch of the bank in the City of London financial district in London September 4, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

August 26, 2021

BENGALURU (Reuters) – Barclays Plc will invest more than 30 billion rupees ($403.99 million) in its India unit to grow its operations in the country, the British lender said in a statement on Thursday.

($1 = 74.2600 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)