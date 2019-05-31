Barclays sees U.S. Fed cutting rates by 50 bps in September



FILE PHOTO: The Federal Reserve building is pictured in Washington, DC, U.S., August 22, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Wattie FILE PHOTO: The Federal Reserve building is pictured in Washington, DC, U.S., August 22, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

May 31, 2019

NEW YORK (Reuters) – The U.S. Federal Reserve might begin lowering interest rates with a 50 basis-point cut at its September policy meeting in a bid to counter worsening economic and financial conditions from rising trade tensions, Barclays’ top U.S. economist said on Friday.

“As a result, our outlook for U.S. economic and financial conditions has worsened, and we now expect the Fed to cut its policy rate by 75 basis points this year, beginning with a 50 basis point cut in September,” Barclays’ chief U.S. economist Michael Gapen wrote in a research note. “Earlier action is not out of the question, in our view, if financial conditions deteriorate rapidly.”

