Barclays gets capital boost ahead of likely coronavirus loan losses

FILE PHOTO: A Barclays bank building is seen at Canary Wharf in London, Britain May 17, 2017. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth/File Photo FILE PHOTO: A Barclays bank building is seen at Canary Wharf in London, Britain May 17, 2017. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth/File Photo

July 13, 2020

LONDON (Reuters) – Barclays <BARC.L> told investors on Monday that recent regulatory changes had boosted its core capital, giving it a bigger buffer to absorb likely loan losses through the coronavirus crisis.

The bank said it expected to report a CET1 capital ratio of 14% in half-year results later this month, up from 13.1% at the end of March and ahead of market expectations.

Barclays said it also expected risk weighted assets to be lower than previously anticipated.

The lender warned its half-year results would reflect challenging income and impairments in its consumer and corporate business, but strength in its markets income.

(Reporting by Iain Withers; Editing by Tom Arnold)