Banks respond to subpoena from House Democrats regarding Trump family tax returns

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:47 AM PT — Wednesday, August 28, 2019

Deutsche Bank recently confirmed it possesses tax returns from members of the Trump family. In a letter Tuesday, the bank said it has records that could fall under a subpoena issued by House Democrats back in April.

However, the bank redacted the names of who exactly the records pertain to. It said there are statutory, contractual, and privacy concerns fueling its reluctance to release any additional information.

Meanwhile, another bank — Capital One — told the court it does not have any documents requested in the subpoena.

This issue has set up a contested legal battle between members of the Trump family and House Democrats.

“Now the Trump lawyers are coming back and trying to use the fact that there was some delay here as a reason to not have the court rule promptly to provide these documents,” stated Representative Lloyd Doggett (D-Texas). “My concern, as you know, has been that under the procedure, under what the committee has outlined, we will never see these (tax) returns this year because Mr. Trump will exhaust every possible appeal.”

The Trump family sued the banks in an effort to block them from complying with the subpoena, but the case was rejected by a federal judge in May. They are now appealing the decision.