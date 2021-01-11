Banks place limits on donations to lawmakers who supported President Trump, objected Electoral College vote count

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:49 AM PT – Monday, January 11, 2021

Some of the world’s biggest companies said on Sunday they will suspend donations to U.S lawmakers who voted against certifying the election for Joe Biden.

This includes JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup, which are two of the biggest U.S. banks. It also includes Marriott, which is the world’s largest hotel company. Additionally, this includes Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, which is a federation of 36 independent companies that provide health care insurance.

JPMorgan and Citigroup said they will pause all political action committee donations over the coming months. In a memo to employees, Citigroup’s global government affairs head, Candi Wolff, said, “we want you to be assured that we will not support candidates who do not respect the rule of law.”

The decision was made after Republican Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), who Citigroup had donated to in the past, made an impassioned speech from the Senate floor. He argued that the electoral vote tally was the last opportunity Republicans had to use the law to fight the injustice of voter fraud.

“What we are doing here tonight is actually very important because for those who have concerns about the integrity of our elections, those who have concerns about what happened in November, this is the appropriate means,” stated the senator. “This is the lawful place where those objections and concerns should be heard.”

Other major U.S. companies like Ford and Walmart haven’t paused donations yet, but a Walmart spokesman said they will factor in last week’s events to their review process.

Meanwhile, the digital payments company Stripe said it would stop processing payments for the President’s campaign website following the event.

Additionally, the Professional Golfers’ Association of America tweeted that its board voted to strip the 2022 PGA Golf Championship away from the Trump National Bedminster Golf Club in New Jersey.

"The PGA of America Board of Directors voted tonight to exercise the right to terminate the agreement to play the 2022 PGA Championship at Trump Bedminster." — Jim Richerson, PGA of America President — PGA of America (@PGA) January 11, 2021

While businesses continue their financial retaliation, Republicans are also fighting back against near unprecedented censorship on social media platforms.

