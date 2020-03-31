Bank of Korea’s dollar auction from Fed swap not fully taken up



FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Bank of Korea is seen on the top of its building in Seoul, South Korea, July 14, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Bank of Korea is seen on the top of its building in Seoul, South Korea, July 14, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

March 31, 2020

SEOUL (Reuters) – The Bank of Korea’s $10 billion auction of U.S. dollars for an 84-day term from the new currency swap with the Federal Reserve drew only $7.92 billion of bids, lent at 0.9080%, the bank said on Tuesday.

The bank’s $2 billion auction of dollars for a 7-day term drew $0.8 billion of bids, at 0.5173%.

(Reporting by Cynthia Kim, Joori Roh; Editing by Kim Coghill)