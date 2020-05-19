Bank of Japan to hold emergency meeting Friday to decide on new loan scheme



May 19, 2020

TOKYO (Reuters) – The Bank of Japan said it will hold an emergency policy meeting on Friday to sign off on a new lending programme to help firms combat the fallout from the coronavirus crisis.

The emergency policy meeting will be held from 9 a.m. (0000 GMT) on Friday, the central bank said in a statement on Tuesday.

