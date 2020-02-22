Bank of Japan says it’s ready to ease monetary policy, but economy recovering



RIYADH (Reuters) – The Bank of Japan is ready to ease monetary policy without hesitation, but there is no change in the central bank’s view that the Japanese economy is recovering moderately, its governor, Haruhiko Kuroda, said on Saturday.

Japan’s economy is unlikely to slump sharply despite uncertainty over the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, Kuroda said on the sidelines of a conference in Riyadh.

Finance leaders of the world’s 20 largest economies have gathered in Riyadh this weekend to discuss economic policies and the impact of the virus on global economic growth.

Japan ranks second in the world after China for the number of confirmed virus cases because of an outbreak on a cruise ship.

