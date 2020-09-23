Bank of East Asia to launch sale of insurance business in strategy overhaul

September 23, 2020

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong-based Bank of East Asia Ltd (BEA) <0023.HK> said on Wednesday it had decided to initiate a sale of its insurance business following the completion of a review of its portfolios and assets.

The bank said in March it had agreed to carry out a review of its businesses, pausing four-year-old legal proceedings brought by activist investor Elliott Management demanding change at the lender.

BEA, which hired Goldman Sachs <GS.N> to assist with the business review, said it would seek to enter into a long-term exclusive distribution agreement with the buyer of BEA Life. The agreement would be a new source of revenue for the bank, it said.

BEA Life is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the bank in Hong Kong, and it reported gross written premiums of HK$4.8 billion ($620 million) in 2019, the lender said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

