Bank of Canada holds rate steady at 0.25% as expected

September 9, 2020

OTTAWA (Reuters) – The Bank of Canada on Wednesday held its key overnight interest rate steady at 0.25%, as expected, and said both the global and Canadian economies are evolving broadly in line with the scenario it set out in its July monetary policy report.

The central bank also said it would continue with its large-scale asset purchase program at its current pace until the recovery is well underway.

(Reporting by Julie Gordon and Steve Scherer in Ottawa; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)