Bank of America CEO: capital markets business down, but pipelines are full



FILE PHOTO: Brian T. Moynihan, chairman & CEO of Bank of America, testifies before a House Financial Services Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., April 10, 2019. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Brian T. Moynihan, chairman & CEO of Bank of America, testifies before a House Financial Services Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., April 10, 2019. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein/File Photo

February 17, 2022

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Bank of America Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan said the bank’s capital markets business “is down” so far in 2022, even as the investment bank continues to see a strong pipeline of customer activity.

Speaking at a banking conference, Moynihan also said consumer spending on childcare is again at pre-pandemic levels, an indication that more people are getting back to work.

