Bank for International Settlements: Stagflation may end era of western prosperity

UPDATED 11:23 AM PT – Monday, June 27, 2022

The Central Bank of all Central Banks warned high inflation may end the era of economic prosperity in western countries. According to the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) that oversees Central Banks, the only way to prevent an inflationary shock is to sharply increase interest rates.

The BIS added, the global economy is entering a period of stagflation where prices grow out of control while economic growth is low or negative. The BIS said national finance ministries and Central Banks have exhausted their capabilities to prevent stagflation.

“The space of fiscal and monetary policy has been to large extent depleted,” stated Agustín Carstens, BIS General Manager. “Therefore, we should not depend so much on a fiscal and monetary policy to induce economic growth.

We need to pass it along so to say to structural policies and, therefore, other sources of growth.”

The Swiss-based bank also said western countries must undertake economic reforms to ensure growth in the non-financial sector.

