Bangladesh experiences ‘worst dengue outbreak in history’

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:39 AM PT — Thursday, August 1, 2019

Bangladesh is facing its worst dengue fever outbreak to date. More than 15,000 people have reportedly been diagnosed with dengue fever in the country since January 1, 2019.

Over 9,000 of those cases were in the month of July alone. Fourteen deaths have been caused by the fever, which is the highest number of dengue-related illness Bangladesh has seen since the year 2000.

Officials say patients with dengue are being admitted to hospitals soon after they arrive, and no patient is being turned away. This is putting a strain on hospital staff, personnel, and equipment.

“We don’t have enough manpower, logistic support and technicians. That’s why we are under so much pressure. We have three times more patients than our bed capacity. Moreover, we have been admitting the dengue patients.”

— Prof. Uttam Kumar Barua, director, Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital

Hospitals say they are doing what they can to treat as many patients as possible.