Baltimore on track to exceed record for homicide rates per capita

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:13 AM PT — Tuesday, December 24, 2019

The city of Baltimore is set to break its record for the highest homicide rates per capita. On Monday, Mayor Bernard ‘Jack’ Young addressed what he called a “violent” weekend for the Maryland city, which left 18 people shot and three others killed in separate shootings.

This brought the total number of homicides in Baltimore to 338 this year.

“The level of violence late into the weekend is completely unacceptable. We can never get to a place where this type of bloodshed becomes normal. All of Baltimore stands committed to eliminating these horrific acts of violence. I beg anyone who might have information about these latest shootings to please reach out to the police. We must work together to end senseless shootings in our city.“

– Bernard ‘Jack’ Young, 51st Mayor of Baltimore City

Local media said Baltimore’s population has declined rapidly over recent years. While there is record of a higher murder rate, the new figures reflect a higher rate per capita.

Authorities said the shootings over the weekend broke out at a deli, salon and hookah lounge.

“We need to stop this ‘no snitching’ and start telling what we see, so we can start curving this violence and crime in the city of Baltimore,” stated the mayor. “It’s as simple as that.”

In response to the rising number of killings, activist groups took to the streets of Baltimore on Monday to promote a safer city.