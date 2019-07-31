Trending

Baltimore officials caution residents amid a police shortage, need 500 additional officers

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 7:02 AM PT — Wednesday, July 31, 2019

Baltimore authorities are cautioning residents amid a police shortage. On Tuesday, officials announced that the city is short approximately 500 officers. This comes a week after the department’s police commissioner released a plan aimed at reducing crime in the area. Officials say the plan can not be implemented as there are not enough officers to even respond to 9-1-1 calls.

The district recently came under fire by the president, who blamed Representative Elijah Cummings for the city’s living conditions. Many residents agreed with President Trump, and claimed Cummings doesn’t listen to their needs.

Officials have said the city is dangerous for both residents as well as the police.

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Meanwhile, federal government officials are questioning what Baltimore, Maryland has done with a multi-billion dollar grant. This week, the regional administrator for the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development — Lynne Patton — said the city received nearly $16 billion in 2018 alone.

Patton also said the Trump administration has given Baltimore more money to benefit the homeless than the previous administration. President Trump is pointing his finger at Representative Cummings, claiming the money has either been “stolen or wasted.”

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE