BEIJING (Reuters) – Baidu’s electric vehicle (EV) arm Jidu Auto aims to be to be able to deliver 800,000 ‘robot’ in 2028, said Jidu chief executive Joe Xia Yiping in a statement.

Jidu also plans to to deliver its second model for mass production in 2024, Xia said. Jidu revealed its first ‘robot’ concept car, which is free of door handles and can be fully controlled via voice recognition, in June with the plan to mass produce the model in 2023.

