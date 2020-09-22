Baidu-backed Chinese EV startup WM Motor raises $1.5 billion



FILE PHOTO: WM Motor's founder and CEO Freeman Shen and Vice President of Strategic Planning, Lobo Lu attend the WM Motor brand launch event in Shanghai, China, December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Aly Song FILE PHOTO: WM Motor's founder and CEO Freeman Shen and Vice President of Strategic Planning, Lobo Lu attend the WM Motor brand launch event in Shanghai, China, December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Aly Song

September 22, 2020

BEIJING (Reuters) – Baidu-backed <BIDU.O> Chinese electric vehicle (EV) startup WM Motor said on Tuesday it has raised 10 billion yuan ($1.47 billion) in its latest funding round.

As enthusiasm builds for more climate-friendly vehicles, shares of EV makers, including Tesla Inc <TSLA.O> and Nio Inc <NIO.N>, have surged in recent months and auto makers are looking to the markets for funds.

Shanghai-based WM’s local rivals Li Auto Inc <LI.O>, Xpeng Inc <XPEV.N> are listed in New York.

Investors in WM’s latest funding round include Shanghai’s state-owned asset regulator’s investment firms and SAIC Motor <600104.SS>. WM did not disclose its valuation after the funding.

The funding will help WM further develop intelligent vehicle technologies and expand sales channels. The company is eyeing a STAR board listing and has started preparing for it, sources familiar with the matter said.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)