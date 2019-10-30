Baghdad protests continue for 6th day despite violent clashes with government

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:40 AM PT — Wednesday, October 30, 2019

Anti-government protests in Baghdad have entered day six with thousands of Iraqi citizens taking to the streets. Demonstrators continued their demand for regime change on Wednesday, arguing that the system keeps allowing corrupt officials to run the country’s economy into the ground.

This comes after security forces opened fire into crowds in Karbala earlier this week, killing at least 18 people and wounding hundreds of others. Despite the attack, many citizens are still hitting the streets to call for more accountability in their government.

The Iraqi government has made several unsuccessful attempts to squash the protests. Officials have also tried to curb the crowds with pepper spray, tear gas, sound bombs, and setting curfews. Despite the tactics, large groups of protesters continue to gather.

Meanwhile, Iraq’s prime minister is expected to be ousted amid the massive anti-government protests. According to Wednesday reports, two main backers for Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi are now taking steps to remove him from office. It remains unclear when Abdul Mahdi will have to leave office.

At least 250 people have been killed in those demonstrations since their start on October 1st. Iraqi officials are now saying they will work together to secure the interests of the Iraqi people.