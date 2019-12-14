Baghdad protesters burn posters of President Trump, U.S. flag during demonstrations

OAN Newsroom

December 14, 2019

Protesters burned images of President Trump and the U.S. flag during Saturday’s demonstrations in Iraq. The AP reported thousands of protesters marched along the streets in Baghdad to condemn recent U.S. intervention into the country’s affairs.

This followed the U.S. government’s decision to blacklist three Iraqi militia leaders earlier this month, who were accused of killing anti-government protesters.

Today, we're taking action to honor the pledge to use our legal authorities to sanction corrupt Iraqis who are stealing the country's public wealth and targeting peaceful protesters. Political leaders and government officials must put #Iraq first. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) December 6, 2019

“The Iraqi people…are calling for genuine reform, accountability and for trustworthy leaders who will put Iraq’s national interests first,” stated Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. “Those demands deserve to be addressed without resorting to violence or suppression.”

The leaders have denied any involvement in the deaths of protesters, who have been demonstrating against the government for more than two months.

Reports revealed security forces have killed around 400 mostly unarmed protesters thus far.

