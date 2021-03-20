Bachmann forum may pose answers to lingering election questions

OAN Newsroom

March 20, 2021

Dean of the Regent University’s Robertson School of Government and former Minnesota GOP Congresswoman Michele Bachmann is planning a deep dive seminar on the 2020 election and what to do about future elections. Bachmann said that there are still some unanswered questions about what may have happened in this past presidential election, which will be a focus of her online forum next week.

One America’s John Hines has this report from Washington.