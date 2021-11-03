Bachelet says violations ongoing in Ethiopia’s Tigray region



November 3, 2021

GENEVA (Reuters) – The U.N. human rights chief’s office is receiving ongoing reports of violations in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region, including shelling and airstrikes causing civilian deaths, summary executions, large-scale displacement and a worsening humanitarian situation, she said on Wednesday.

Michelle Bachelet was speaking to a news briefing in Geneva to launch her office’s joint report with the state-appointed Ethiopian human rights commission, covering the period of Nov 2020 through June 2021, which found that all sides fighting in the one-year conflict committed violations that may amount to war crimes.

“The Government of Ethiopia has assured us that national institutions have begun investigations and prosecutions, with some perpetrators already reportedly convicted and sentenced. There is, however, a troubling lack of transparency,” she said.

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Peter Graff)