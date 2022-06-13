Avenatti to plead guilty to remaining criminal charges

OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 1:21 PM PT – Monday, June 13, 2022

Disgraced Attorney Michael Avenatti is set to plead guilty to remaining criminal charges against him. In a California court Sunday, Avenatti’s lawyer offered to change his plea to guilty to dozens of fraud charges in connection with stealing millions of dollars from several clients. His lawyer also asked the court to schedule a hearing to formally submit the plea change.

Just in: Michael Avenatti plans to take a plea in the California criminal case. pic.twitter.com/1ruajVMYqQ — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) June 12, 2022

“Despite repeated efforts over the last year by Mr. Avenatti and his counsel, including substantial efforts made in the last 30 days, defendant has been unable to reach a plea agreement with the government,” Avenatti’s lawyer said in the Sunday filing. “Mr. Avenatti wishes to plea in order to be accountable, avoid his former clients being further burdened, save the court, the government significant resources and save his family further embarrassment.”

This comes after he was sentenced to four years in prison last week, for cheating his former client Stormy Daniels out of $300,000. Avenatti is currently serving a 30 month sentence for attempting to extort over $20 million from Nike.

He has asked the court to schedule a hearing to formally submit his change on the plea. His trial is scheduled to start at the end of July.

