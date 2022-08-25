Autopsy confirms body found in Calif. reservoir to be missing 16-year-old Kiely Rodni

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:43 AM PT – Thursday, August 25, 2022

After an autopsy on Tuesday, authorities confirmed the body found in a vehicle submerged underwater in a California reservoir, was indeed the body of missing teen Kiely Rodni.

Today, an autopsy was conducted on the deceased individual who was found in the Prosser Reservoir on Sunday, August 21st. The Nevada County Sheriff-Coroner has identified the decedent as 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, of Truckee. More info: https://t.co/a18rag5KH0 pic.twitter.com/uvXFV7WbO3 — Nevada County Sheriff's Office (@NevCoSheriff) August 23, 2022

The Truckee 16-year-old was reported missing after attending a party with hundreds of people on August sixth at Prosser Family Campground. Her disappearance led local, state and federal agencies to spend about 20,000 man-hours searching the area.

Adventures With Purpose, a private group of divers, located Rodnis’ vehicle near the campground. Her car was upside down and submerged 14-feet underwater. It was located about 55-feet offshore. Doug Bishop, a representative of Adventures With Purpose, released a statement on the group’s Youtube channel.

“We understand that the resource we provide with our unique skill set is rare,” said Bishop. “It is an honor to help agencies and families all across the nation.”

Before their discovery, other teams sent by authorities had already searched the lake several times prior. When asked about how officials weren’t able to locate her car in areas that had already been searched, Nevada County Deputy Sheriff Sam Brown spoke to reporters.

“How did we not find it when we were searching? The lake was extensively searched…” explained Brown. “We had divers, we had swimmers. I think that’s part of what we’re going to have to go back to do and debrief.”

Local police said they’re going to look at how they can improve its resources and review strategies for deep water searches.

Further details such as the cause of death have not been released. A toxicology report could take four-to-six weeks. The sheriff does not suspect foul play and how Kiely ended up in the water remains under investigation.

Meanwhile, officers said they are in contact with Rodni’s family. The family thanked law enforcement, volunteers and everyone who’s shown them support.