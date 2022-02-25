Auto parts maker Aptiv recently shifted high-volume production from Ukraine -CEO



FILE PHOTO - A general view shows the Mexico Technical Center, a research and development facility of Aptiv PLC, formerly Delphi Automotive PLC, a global technology company serving the automotive sector, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, October 1, 2018. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez FILE PHOTO - A general view shows the Mexico Technical Center, a research and development facility of Aptiv PLC, formerly Delphi Automotive PLC, a global technology company serving the automotive sector, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, October 1, 2018. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

(Reuters) – Aptiv Plc shifted high-volume production of parts for vehicles out of Ukraine over the past couple months ahead of possible hostilities, the auto parts maker’s chief executive said.

“Over the course of the last couple of months, we actually moved a couple of what I call high runner programs out of the Ukraine … just so we were better positioned to manage disruption,” Clark said at a Barclays conference on Thursday.

Aptiv swapped in “lower runners” in the place of those programs, he said.

An Aptiv spokeswoman said Clark’s “high runner” and “lower runners” comments were in reference to high- and low-volume programs, but declined to comment further.

Russian forces pressed their advance on Friday after invading Ukraine. Missiles pounded Kyiv and authorities said they were girding for an assault at overthrowing the government.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru and Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by Susan Fenton)