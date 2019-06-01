Authorities release names, photos of Virginia beach shooting victims

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:50 PM PT – Sat. June 1, 2019

The victims of Friday’s shooting in Virginia Beach have been identified.

Authorities read the names and showed the photos of the 11 city employees and one private contractor, during a briefing Saturday.

Many of the deceased were long-time public works employees, who were gunned down by a fellow co-worker, who also died after a shoot-out with police.

The mayor of Virginia Beach, Bobby Dyer said for him, it’s not about the gunman, but about focusing on healing the community.

“We’re going to focus on the victims. We’re going to focus on the families,” said “We’re going to focus on the community and we’re not going to focus on the individual that committed this heinous atrocity on our city.”

The mayor also said one of the victims was a close personal friend of his. Reports reveal at least four other people were injured, and remain hospitalized.

President Trump tweeted about the shooting Saturday, saying he spoke to Governor Ralph Northam last night, and the mayor and vice mayor of Virginia beach, to offer condolences to the community. He then affirmed the federal government will be there for whatever the community needs.