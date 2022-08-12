Authorities investigating cause of Ind. house explosion

OAN Newsroom

Updated 7:52 AM PT – Friday, August 12, 2022

Authorities have yet to discover the cause of a house explosion in Southern Indiana. The blast occurred in a residential neighborhood Wednesday in Evansville, which is located southwest of Indianapolis.

Two people were killed inside the home that exploded and the third victim was a neighbor in the house next door. An additional person was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

🚨VIDEO: 3 dead in house explosion in Evansville, Indianapic.twitter.com/pXLw8JNpLt — Breaking News (@NewsJunkieBreak) August 10, 2022

Authorities continued their investigations into the cause Thursday.

“No cause is determined at this time,” stated Chief Mike Connelly of the Evansville Fire Department. “Investigation is ongoing and at this point it’s going to be a very tedious process and lengthy because 39 homes were damaged surrounding the blast site.”

Officials added, 11 homes are uninhabitable and will have to be demolished. Residents were left shaken as neighbors said the explosion could be felt from more than a block away and left debris scattered over a 100-foot radius.

“I was sitting there on the couch and like the house blew up,” recounted Dan McKinney, a neighbor to the explosion point. “I thought an airplane crashed, I really did.”

Another look at the N Weinbach explosion in #Evansville. This one is of the actual site of the blast. The home has been reduced to complete rubble. You can see an adjacent home split in half. 🎥: Drew Strader Warning: Language pic.twitter.com/JGYM01hgQ8 — Valerie Lyons (@VLyonsTV) August 10, 2022

The American Red Cross is assisting displaced residents. Additionally, the towns local energy company, CenterPoint, is working closely with investigators to determine the cause of the explosion and the ATF is assisting as well. Meanwhile, police said the block around the explosion site will remain shut down for the foreseeable future.