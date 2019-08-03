Authorities confirm 1 suspect in custody in El Paso, Texas shooting, multiple fatalities

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 4:10 PM PST – Sat. August 3, 2019

Texas police confirm up to 20 people are dead, and several others are injured in a shooting at an El Paso mall.

During a press briefing Saturday afternoon, authorities did not confirm the number of injuries, but said that at least one suspect was in custody after Saturday’s shooting at the Cielo Vista Mall.

That suspect was arrested without incident. NBC is identifying the suspect as 21-year old Patrick Crusius, though local authorities have not yet confirmed the suspects name nor have they released any photos.

Because El Paso police initially received reports of multiple shooters, they cannot rule out if others were involved.

“I didn’t see their faces. I saw them all dressed in black,” an unidentified witness said. “They were the ones shooting because I could see their weapons and the bullets firing.”

Local hospitals said they’re treating nearly two dozen victims at this time. President Trump has since tweeted about the shooting, saying he is working with state and local authorities, and has spoken to Texas Governor Greg Abbott to “pledge total support of federal government.”

'God be with you all': Trump pledges full support for El Paso shooting victims as lawmakers also grieve https://t.co/gISsidBeWr via @usatoday — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 3, 2019

We will continue to follow this story and bring you more information as it comes into our newsroom.