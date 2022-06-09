Authorities arrest man in connection with deadly Tenn. nightclub shooting

OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 11:04 AM PT – Thursday, June 9, 2022

Authorities in Tennessee made an arrest in connection with a deadly shooting outside a nightclub in Chattanooga. According to a DOJ press release Thursday, 28-year-old Garrian King was taken into custody on Wednesday and charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

#BREAKING: From the DOJ – Garrian King has been arrested and charged in connection to the June 5th mass shooting in Chattanooga that left 3 people dead and 14 people injured. pic.twitter.com/J7Si6jmFkJ — Latricia Thomas (@LatriciaTnc9) June 9, 2022

The shooting, which took place over the weekend, left three people killed and 14 others injured. Officials have not accused King of opening fire on the scene of the incident.

“The U.S. Attorney’s Office is committed to working with all of its law enforcement partners to protect our community through the vigorous enforcement of federal criminal gun laws,” said U.S. Attorney Francis M. Hamilton III. “This charge is the result of the tireless, around-the-clock work by, and collaboration among, the Chattanooga Police Department, the ATF, and the FBI, which continues unabated.”

However, a affidavit stated a man on the scene was seen carrying a gun owned by King who later obtained the firearm. Police have not made any additional arrests. The investigation remains ongoing.