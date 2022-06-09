Trending

Authorities arrest man in connection with deadly Tenn. nightclub shooting

Police caution tape blocks the entrance to the site of a mass shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis, Indiana on Friday, April 16, 2021. - A gunman has killed at least eight people at the facility before turning the gun on himself in the latest in a string of mass shootings in the country, authorities said. The incident came a week after President Joe Biden branded US gun violence an "epidemic" and an "international embarrassment" as he waded into the tense debate over gun control, a powerful political issue in the US. (Photo by Jeff Dean / AFP) (Photo by JEFF DEAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Police caution tape blocks the entrance to the site of a mass shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis, Indiana on Friday, April 16, 2021. (Photo by Jeff Dean / AFP) (Photo by JEFF DEAN/AFP via Getty Images)

UPDATED 11:04 AM PT – Thursday, June 9, 2022

Authorities in Tennessee made an arrest in connection with a deadly shooting outside a nightclub in Chattanooga. According to a DOJ press release Thursday, 28-year-old Garrian King was taken into custody on Wednesday and charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The shooting, which took place over the weekend, left three people killed and 14 others injured. Officials have not accused King of opening fire on the scene of the incident.

“The U.S. Attorney’s Office is committed to working with all of its law enforcement partners to protect our community through the vigorous enforcement of federal criminal gun laws,” said U.S. Attorney Francis M. Hamilton III.  “This charge is the result of the tireless, around-the-clock work by, and collaboration among, the Chattanooga Police Department, the ATF, and the FBI, which continues unabated.”

However, a affidavit stated a man on the scene was seen carrying a gun owned by King who later obtained the firearm. Police have not made any additional arrests. The investigation remains ongoing.

“We will continue to collaborate with our law enforcement partners in order to bring those responsible to justice and secure the safety and freedom of all Chattanoogans,” voiced Chattanooga Police Department Chief Celeste Murphy.

