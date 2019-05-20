Austria’s vice chancellor steps down after video shows him offering government contracts

OAN Newsroom

Austria’s vice chancellor is stepping down amid backlash over a secretly filmed video from 2017 of him offering government contracts to Russian officials.

While speaking to reporters Saturday, Heinz-Christian Strache claimed he was illegally set up. However, he did admit that his remarks were extremely embarrassing and that he was under the influence of alcohol.

His resignation comes after reports show Strache offering government contracts to a Russian woman, who was looking to invest large amounts of money in Austria.