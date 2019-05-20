Trending

Austria’s vice chancellor steps down after video shows him offering government contracts

UPDATED 6:45 AM PT — Monday, May 20, 2019

Austria’s vice chancellor is stepping down amid backlash over a secretly filmed video from 2017 of him offering government contracts to Russian officials.

While speaking to reporters Saturday, Heinz-Christian Strache claimed he was illegally set up. However, he did admit that his remarks were extremely embarrassing and that he was under the influence of alcohol.

His resignation comes after reports show Strache offering government contracts to a Russian woman, who was looking to invest large amounts of money in Austria.

Austrian Vice Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache (Austrian Freedom Party), addresses the media during press conference at the sport ministry in Vienna, Austria, Saturday, May 18, 2019. Strache says he is resigning after two German newspapers published footage of him apparently offering lucrative government contracts to a potential Russian benefactor. (AP Photo/Michael Gruber)

Strache went on to say he is stepping down to avoid further damage to the government:

“The only criminal offence that is present here is this staged secret service trap with illegal recordings, where someone waited two-years and then set it off and yes, that was a targeted political assassination.”

In the wake of the scandal, Austria’s chancellor has called for snap elections to be held as soon as September.

