Austria’s stunned conservatives meet to pick leader for party and country

December 3, 2021

By Francois Murphy

VIENNA (Reuters) -Senior officials of Austria’s ruling conservative party, reeling from their leader Sebastian Kurz’s surprise resignation https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/austrian-ex-chancellor-kurz-speak-after-reports-he-is-leaving-politics-2021-12-02, met on Friday to pick a successor who will also lead the nation as Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg is also quitting.

Schallenberg, a career diplomat and close ally of Kurz’s, was thrust into the role in October when Kurz quit https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/austrias-kurz-says-stepping-down-chancellor-2021-10-09 at the behest of their coalition partner, the Greens, because he has been placed under criminal investigation on suspicion of corruption offences. Kurz denies wrongdoing.

Having remained leader of his People’s Party (OVP), Kurz stunned much of the OVP on Thursday by saying he was leaving politics. That prompted Schallenberg and Kurz’s closest ally, Finance Minister Gernot Bluemel, who is under investigation https://www.reuters.com/article/austria-politics-minister-idUSL1N2KH13O in another corruption case, to say they too would resign.

Kurz and Bluemel, who also denies wrongdoing, said their newborn children had motivated their decisions.

The party leadership’s meeting began around 9 a.m. (0800 GMT). A media statement is scheduled for 11:30 a.m..

Since Kurz was placed under investigation most polls show his party has lost a lead of at least 10 percentage points over its nearest rivals, the opposition Social Democrats. They are now neck and neck.

Kurz, who made a hard line on immigration his hallmark and first became chancellor in 2017 by going into coalition with the far-right Freedom Party, has been the dominant and most polarising figure of Austrian politics for years. He leaves a party in disarray and no obvious successor.

Several Austrian media reported Interior Minister Karl Nehammer was best-placed to secure the job.

Neither the OVP nor the Greens have an obvious interest in a snap election as polls suggest both would lose seats, but tensions between them are such that few analysts expect their government to survive until the end of this parliament in 2023.

