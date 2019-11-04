Austrian Airlines plans to cut 500 jobs to reduce costs: source



FILE PHOTO: Planes of Lufthansa unit Austrian Airlines are parked at Vienna International Airport in Schwechat, Austria March 22, 2018. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Planes of Lufthansa unit Austrian Airlines are parked at Vienna International Airport in Schwechat, Austria March 22, 2018. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Austrian Airlines, owned by Germany’s Lufthansa <LHAG.DE>, plans to lay off around 500 staff as part of efforts to reduce annual costs by about 100 million euros ($112 million), a person familiar with the plan said on Monday.

The carrier has faced increasingly stiff competition from low-cost carriers including easyJet <EZJ.L>, Wizz Air <WIZZ.L> and Ryanair’s <RYA.I> Laudamotion on short-haul routes out of its base, Vienna.

The plan to reduce costs is due to be officially announced on Thursday, when Lufthansa publishes its third-quarter results.

Austrian Airlines declined to comment.

Austrian media reported the cost-cutting plan last week. Austrian Airlines now has just over 7,000 employees, roughly 1,200 more than after the last round of job cuts in 2012.

