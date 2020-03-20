Austria to extend coronavirus restrictions until April 13



A police officer stands in front of closed bars of nightlife area "Bermuda Triangle" during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Vienna, Austria March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner A police officer stands in front of closed bars of nightlife area "Bermuda Triangle" during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Vienna, Austria March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

March 20, 2020

VIENNA (Reuters) – Austria will extend its coronavirus restrictions until April 13, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Friday.

The Alpine republic, which has reported more than 2,200 coronavirus cases and six deaths from the global pandemic, put severe restrictions on movement on Monday in response to the developments in Italy and a sharp increase in coronavirus cases in some of its regions.

“Hold tight,” Kurz addressed Austrians at a news conference. “We must not slow down. We must stick with the measures we have taken.”

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle, editing by Thomas Escritt)