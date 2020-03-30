Austria to ban tourist stays at hotels to stem coronavirus spread



March 30, 2020

VIENNA (Reuters) – Austria is banning the use of hotels for tourism as part of wide-ranging efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus with Easter holidays approaching, Health Minister Rudolf Anschober said on Monday.

“A third point are hotels, with regard to the Easter holidays … We want to stop the touristic use of hotels for this phase,” Anschober told a government news conference.

