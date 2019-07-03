Austria sets September 29 as date of next parliamentary election



July 3, 2019

VIENNA (Reuters) – Austria’s cabinet has set Sept. 29 as the date of the next parliamentary election, a spokesman for the head of the provisional government, Brigitte Bierlein, said on Wednesday.

That was the first date on which the vote could have been held after parliament passed a bill last month ending the current legislative period.

