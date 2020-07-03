Australia’s Westpac to pay $5.5 million for staff underpayment



FILE PHOTO: An office building with the logo of Westpac Banking Corp is seen in the central business district of Sydney, Australia, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo FILE PHOTO: An office building with the logo of Westpac Banking Corp is seen in the central business district of Sydney, Australia, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo

July 3, 2020

(Reuters) – Australia’s Westpac Banking Corp <WBC.AX> on Friday said it will have to pay A$8 million ($5.54 million) to around 8,000 employees who were found to have been underpaid their long service leave entitlements due to calculation errors.

“We apologise to anyone impacted by these errors and our priority is to make payments as soon as possible,” Alastair Welsh, Group Executive, Enterprise Services said.

(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)