Australia’s Westpac confirms class action by Slater & Gordon



FILE PHOTO: A woman walks past an illuminated logo for Australia's Westpac Bank in Sydney, Australia, September 6, 2017. REUTERS/Steven Saphore FILE PHOTO: A woman walks past an illuminated logo for Australia's Westpac Bank in Sydney, Australia, September 6, 2017. REUTERS/Steven Saphore

September 6, 2019

(Reuters) – Westpac Banking Corp <WBC.AX> said on Friday it has received a class action filed by law firm Slater & Gordon against its units BT Funds Management and Westpac Life Insurance Services in relation to a pension investment option.

“The damages sought by the claim are unspecified,” Westpac said in a statement, adding it would be defending the claims.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Jane Wardell)