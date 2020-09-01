Australia’s Victoria state reports 90 new COVID-19 cases, six deaths



FILE PHOTO: Fire Services Victoria personnel meet outside a public housing tower, locked down in response to an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Melbourne, Australia, July 8, 2020. REUTERS/Sandra Sanders/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Fire Services Victoria personnel meet outside a public housing tower, locked down in response to an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Melbourne, Australia, July 8, 2020. REUTERS/Sandra Sanders/File Photo

September 1, 2020

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia’s coronavirus hot spot of Victoria on Wednesday reported six deaths from the virus in the last 24 hours and 90 new cases of infections.

The country’s second most populous state a day earlier recorded five deaths and 70 cases.

The rise in new infections has eased in recent days in Victoria as the state capital Melbourne begins its fourth week of a six-week lockdown, with authorities scheduled to detail on Sunday the timetable for easing curbs.

