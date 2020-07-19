Australia’s Victoria state reports 363 new coronavirus cases

July 19, 2020

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Australia’s second-most populous state, Victoria, on Sunday reported 363 new cases of the novel coronavirus, after 217 cases were recorded on Saturday.

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said people in Melbourne will be required to wear face masks outside their houses or will be fined A$200 ($140) for not complying.

Three more people had died of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total deaths to 38 since the start of the pandemic, Andrews said.

